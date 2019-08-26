<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in Newcastle’s surprise win over Tottenham at the weekend.

That’s according to a story in The Athletic which claims that current Toon boss Steve Bruce rang his former coach for advice ahead of their tricky trip to north London.

Bruce was, of course, part of Manchester United’s first ever Premier League-winning side in 1992 and regularly speaks to the Scot.

After Newcastle’s embarrassing defeat to Norwich the week before, Bruce was planning on how to turn his side’s fortunes around ahead of what looked like a tricky away match at Spurs.

That was when he rang an oft-used number in his contacts book.

The Athletic don’t go into too much detail as to what Sir Alex told Bruce, but the 77-year-old did apparently tell him to “keep his head down and get on with it”.

Joelinton scored the only goal of the game as the Magpies claimed their first three points of the season.