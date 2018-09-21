Sir Alex Ferguson called his former Manchester United charge Paul Scholes the “perfect player” in a video message played for a tribute to the midfielder at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

In the message, Ferguson said in part: “And the goals he’s scored, unbelievable. He was an absolute perfect player and no matter how many great players we’d had in the past, Paul sits in the great pantheon of those players, no question about that.”

Sir Alex can’t be here tonight but has sent a message. pic.twitter.com/PGDskZOjI3 — Ian Stirling (@Stirling061) September 20, 2018

The ex-Manchester United manager, 76, was admitted to the Salford Royal Hospital in May and needed emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage and could not be in attendance for the tribute to his former player.

Scholes, 43, played his entire career at Manchester United under Ferguson, winning 11 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two Champions League crowns.

He made 708 total appearances for the club, third-most all time behind Bobby Charlton and Ryan Giggs, scoring 155 goals over that span.