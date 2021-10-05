Sir Alex Ferguson claims Manchester United boss made Cristiano Ronaldo mistake against Everton

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have started Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton.

The Red Devils could only manage a 1-1 draw against the Toffees, despite dominating possession for long portions of the contest on Saturday in the Premier League.

Ronaldo, who has made an impressive goal-scoring start to the season, did not come on until later in the second half.

Edinson Cavani got the nod to start in his place, after Ronaldo’s heroics in the Champions League against Villarreal in midweek.

A video posted by MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov included a conversation with Sir Alex, with Ferguson saying, “you should always start your best players.”

“But I also think that they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing…”

Khabib replied: “Yeah, but he came on in the second half…”

And the Scotsman responded: “I know but you should always start with your best players.”

Asked whether he regretted his decision to bench Ronaldo against Everton, Solskjaer said: “No!

“You make decisions throughout a long, long season and you have to manage the players workload and the decision for me was the correct one.

“Anthony Martial came in and did well, scored a good goal. Edinson needed minutes, he got an hour and could have had a goal. It was a great cross and a good chance for him. We have to make those decisions at times.”