Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as the referee for the prestige international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil taking place in Singapore on Sunday, 13th October 2019.

Foo will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game billed for the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang starting from 8pm Singapore time.

It is the first clash between the A teams of both countries since five-time world champions Brazil hit the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly game at the National Stadium, Abuja in June 2003.