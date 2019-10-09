<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Football Federation’s delegation expected to travel to Singapore On Tuesday for Sunday’s international friendly encounter against Singapore failed to make the trip after they failed to get entry visas to the Asian country.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, assistant coaches; Alloy Agu, Imama Amapakabo as well as team administrator, Dayo Enebi are among those expected to make the trip.

The NFF however remain hopeful that the delegation will get their entry visas before Thursday.

The Super Eagles camp in Singapore will open today (Wednesday) with all the invited players expected to be camp.

The team will stay at the Fairmont Hotel.

The Nigeria, Brazil friendly will kick-off at 1pm Nigerian time.