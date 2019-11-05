<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Simy Nwankwo has won the Serie B player of the month award for October after his outstanding display for his club, Crotone FC.

The 27-year old was impressive for Crotone in thier quest to earn promotion back to Serie A by scoring five goals in the month of October.

However, during the month of October he scored brace two times. In the match against Venezia and Virtus Entella.

Simy Nwankwo claimed the award ahead of Prescara’s Josè Machin, Empoli’s Leo Stulac and Spezia’s Elio Capradossi.

This is Simy Nwankwo’s second player of the month award in Serie B, as he won it once in March 2019.

He wasn’t invited by Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr for the upcoming AFCON qualifying games against Benin and Lesotho and he will aim to get a call-up after his recent good form for his club.