



Nigerian attacker Simy Nwankwo scored the all-important goal for his side Crotone as they beat Pordenone Calcio by a lone goal on Monday.

Simy Nwankwo connected with a pass from Salvatore Molina to scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time.

The 6’7 gangling striker was later replaced by Maxi Lopez in the stoppage time.





The 2018 FIFA World Cup striker who also scored hattrick last weekend against Cittadella now has contributed most goals in Serie B this season.

In this Serie B season, Simy Nwankwo has been involved in 22 (18 goals and 4 assists) for Crotone and he’s one of the reasons they are on the verge of gaining promotion back to the elite division.

Crotone are second on the table with 61 points from 34 games and with just 5 games more to play, they could returning to Italian top flight.