<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Simeone Nwankwo was on score sheet for his Italian Serie B side Crotone in their league game against Pescara on Sunday.

Nwankwo was also on the pitch for the entire duration of the game and played a vital role as his side recorded a comprehensive 4-1 over their rivals.

The lanky forward opened the floodgate of goals in the 9th of the encounter when he connected with a nice pass from his teammate to finish pass Pescara goalkeeper Vicenzo Fiolori.





Few minutes Junior Messias doubled Crotone’s lead few minutes later, before Samuel Armentaros and Ahmad Benali added two other goals.

Meanwhile Christian Galano scored the consolation goal for Pescara in the closing stages of the game.

Crotone are now fourth on Serie B log with 40 points from 25 games and their hope of return to the elite division still alive.