Nigerian forward Simmy Nwankwo was on action and he bagged a goal for his Club Crotone as they laboured to a 1-0 win against Pisa on Tuesday.

The gangling Nwankwo played the whole minutes of the game and he was the hero for his club after scoring the only goal of the game.

The away team thought they have secured a point from, but Nwankwo has other ideas as he smashes home the winner to break the heart of Pisa’s supporters.





Nwankwo who made two substitute appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has now scored thirteen goals and assisted three in twenty-four appearances for Crotone this season.

The Nigeria international has been in good form in recent matches, having a hand in four goals (three goals, one assist) in his last four league appearances.

He also took his tally to 82 goals in 244 career matches so far.