



Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo has emerged top scorer in Serie B for season 2019/20.

Nwankwo top the chart with 20 goals one ahead of Perugia’s Pietro Lemmello, who scored 19 goals during the season.

Both men failed to find the back of the net on the final day of the campaign.





Nwankwo was in action for 90 minutes as Crotone lost 2-0 to Trapani on Friday night.

The 28-year-old featured in 37 league games for the Pythagoreans in the just concluded season.

Crotone finished in second position with 68 points from 38 matches.

They will play in the top flight next season after securing automatic promotion from Serie B.