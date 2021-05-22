Super Eagles and Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo could choose to sign for Salernitana rather than Lazio in the summer.

The Nigerian international has been a shining light in a poor Crotone team this season. Despite his side being relegated weeks before the end of the season, Simy has bagged 20 Serie A goals so far.

This form has led to the widespread belief that he will leave the club come the summer and remain in the top flight.





Lazio are very keen on the striker, who would likely provide backup for Ciro Immobile. They’re not the only club interested though. According to Sky Sport Italia, newly-promoted Salernitana is an option that Simy is interested in.

It’s possible the forward may feel Lazio is too big of a jump and he won’t get enough regular football in the capital.