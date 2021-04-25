Simy Nwankwo is thrilled to overtake Obafemi Martins as the highest scoring Nigerian in Serie A.

Nwankwo grabbed a brace as Crotone defeated Parma 4-3 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

The 28-year-old now has 29 Serie A goals across three seasons in 77 appearances for Crotone, beating Martins’ record of 28 for most scored in the Italian top-flight by a Nigerian player.

” Reaching such goals in a very difficult championship like the Italian one is nice , but I can’t be 100% happy,”he told sport.sky.it.





Despite his impressive scoring form for Crotone this season, the Calabrians are destined for relegation to Serie B and he is disappointed with their position on the table.

“The team counts. We are struggling and I can’t be happy,”he stated.

The striker has been linked with a move elsewhere after scoring 19 times in the Serie A for Serse Cosmi’s side but he is not willing to discuss his future at the moment.

“I don’t think about it . I have too much respect for my people to talk about the future , now I can’t think of anything else,” added the striker .