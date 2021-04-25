Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo scored his fourth league goal of the season for Italian Crotone on Saturday.

Simy Nwankwo is thrilled to overtake Obafemi Martins as the highest scoring Nigerian in Serie A.

Nwankwo grabbed a brace as Crotone defeated Parma 4-3 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

The 28-year-old now has 29 Serie A goals across three seasons in 77 appearances for Crotone, beating Martins’ record of 28 for most scored in the Italian top-flight by a Nigerian player.

” Reaching such goals in a very difficult championship like the Italian one is nice , but I can’t be 100% happy,”he told sport.sky.it.


Despite his impressive scoring form for Crotone this season, the Calabrians are destined for relegation to Serie B and he is disappointed with their position on the table.

“The team counts. We are struggling and I can’t be happy,”he stated.

The striker has been linked with a move elsewhere after scoring 19 times in the Serie A for Serse Cosmi’s side but he is not willing to discuss his future at the moment.

“I don’t think about it . I have too much respect for my people to talk about the future , now I can’t think of anything else,” added the striker .

