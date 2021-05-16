Simy Nwankwo admits this is the best moment of his career and insists he is ‘happy at Crotone.’

The 29-year-old scored a late equaliser in Crotone’s 1-1 stalemate against Benevento on Sunday.

Nwankwo is now only the second African player to have scored 20 plus goals in a single season in the Serie A, the first being Samuel Eto’o (21) in 2010/11.

“There is always motivation. It might’ve been different, as Benevento were seeking safety, but we are professionals and must never let anything go,” the striker told Sky Sport Italia.

“We didn’t take our foot off the gas in training and we won’t do it in the game either. We never stopped believing today and continued looking for a goal to the very end.”





“What I can assure the fans is that this team never put their feet up, never shirked responsibility.

“In football the result isn’t always what you want, but in the end we take responsibility for everything and know that if we’re in the bottom three, that is also partly our own fault.”

Nwankwo has scored 20 goals in Serie A this season and his contract expires in 2022. Does he expect to leave Crotone in the summer?

“I’ve been in Italy for five years, the toughest league in the world for a striker. Crotone is a fantastic place, the people and club have given me everything and this is the best moment of my career.

“I think now the time has come to give even more.”