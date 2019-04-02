<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Crotone and Super Eagles World Cup striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo is set to join Italian Serie A side Lazio according to reports in the Italia media.

According to a publication, Lazio wants to add the Simy to their attack and are prepared to offer him a three-year contract in the summer.

The 26-year-old stands to earn at least 3 million euros (N1.2 billion) in wages over the duration of the contract if the deal goes through.

Simy has scored 11 goals (3 assists) in 26 matches in the Italian Serie B while his total goals since his arrival in Italy three years ago is 22 in 75 appearances.