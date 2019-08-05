<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Club Brugge confirmed the signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for a reported €7million (£6.4m) on Sunday.

Mignolet, 31, has agreed to a five-year deal with the Belgian giants, ending a six-season stay at Anfield.

The 21-time Belgium international returns to his homeland for the first time since joining Sunderland from boyhood club Sint-Truiden in 2010.

“After completing successful medical tests, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet signs a contract for five years with Blauw-Zwart,” a statement from Club Brugge read.

“Liverpool FC, Club Brugge and Simon reached an agreement on this today.”

Mignolet joined Liverpool for a reported £9m in June 2013, but lost his place last season after the arrival of Alisson from Roma.

While part of the Champions League-winning squad last season, Mignolet made just two appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, his move ending a Liverpool career riddled by mistakes.