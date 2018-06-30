Simon Mignolet has suggested that he could leave Liverpool this summer.

The Belgium international, who is currently at the World Cup, slipped behind Loris Karius in the pecking order at Anfield towards the latter end of last season.

Mignolet was on the bench for the final 16 games of the Premier League season and did not play at all in the club’s run to the final of the Champions League.

Indeed, the 30-year-old has now suggested that he may be forced to look for alternative solutions to his lack of playing time, away from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup,” said Mignolet, per the London Evening Standard.

“I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more.

“I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”

Mignolet has not played for Belgium at the World Cup and was an unused substitute as the Red Devils beat England 1-0 last week.