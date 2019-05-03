<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alisson Becker is “the most complete goalkeeper”, according to Liverpool rival Simon Mignolet, with the Brazilian considered to sit above fellow countryman Ederson in the global pecking order.

A £65 million ($85m) deal in the summer of 2018 took the South American to Anfield.

His arrival nudged Mignolet out of favour and Loris Karius through the exits.

Alisson has justified his price tag and Jurgen Klopp’s faith with a series of assured performances that have kept Liverpool in contention for Premier League and Champions League crowns.

He is widely considered to be one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet, with Mignolet acknowledging as much despite facing the frustration of being sat behind the 26-year-old at club level.

The Belgium international told the Daily Mail: “As a goalkeeper, you learn from the guys you work with.

“He is Brazil No. 1 ahead of Ederson. The main difference between the two is that Ali is probably better with his hands.

“He’s the most complete goalkeeper I’ve seen in my career. He is so calm.

“Not playing is the hard bit, the feeling of being on the pitch at the end when you’ve won is what I miss most.

“I understand how people who don’t play stop doing their work. That is why I push myself every day. I get to the gym at 9 am. The boys must look at me and think, ‘What’s that idiot doing there again?’”

Mignolet has suggested on a number of occasions that he will be weighing up his options this summer.

At 31 years of age, he is aware of the need to find regular game time.

That may force him away from Merseyside, but he believes Liverpool are in the best possible hands when it comes to an exciting future working under Klopp.

He said of the German tactician: “The manager is perfect for the club. His vision and his character embodies what the fans live for.

“The style of play we have is what the supporters want, they want to see fire. They want to see Liverpool pushing, fighting.

“It would be strange — and very frustrating — if we didn’t win anything, but the only thing that would stop it is the opposition being so good. All credit to them if that is the case.

“The amount of points we’ve accumulated would mean we are champions in a normal year.

“We’ve been through the process to get where we want to be and the squad have grown. We should get something one day.”

Klopp is still waiting on a first piece of silverware with Liverpool, having previously come unstuck in three finals, but is sat a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and three goals down to Barcelona in a two-legged Champions League semi-final.