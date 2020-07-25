



Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo bagged another brace to help Crotone to an emphatic 1 – 5 away win over Livorno on Saturday.

It was an exciting season for the Nigerian striker as his latest brace took his tally to 20 goals in 35 appearances for the season.

He has played 2844 minutes in total and also made 4 assists, his goal involvement is every 119 minutes, that’s the best return of his professional career.





Gabriele Morelli set up Mattia Trovato to Livorno ahead after just 12 minutes into the game, but Niccolò Zanellato canceled the advantage in the 31st minutes.

Simmy then put Crotone in front four minutes later, before Alberto Gerbo made it 1 – 3 going into the half time break.

Salvatore Molina scored the fouth ten minutes after the restart and Simmy wrapped up the floodgate of goals with his brace moment later.

Simmy Nwankwo was named man of the match as Crotone went on to book their place in the Italian Serie A next season.