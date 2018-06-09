Crotone of Italy striker Simeon Nwankwo has revealed that making Nigeria’s FIFA 2018 World Cup squad will go down as one of the biggest moments in his football career.

Nwankwo who gate crashed the Super Eagles squad for the Mundial told CSN in an interview that he will make the best use of the opportunity handed him by Gernot Rohr.

“The spirit in camp is awesome and I can’t wait to seize this rare opportunity to play at the biggest stage in Russia,” Nwankwo said.

On the team’s preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nwankwo added that the team should not be judged by the result in the friendlies played.

“We have learnt from the games we played and I believe we won’t make those mistakes when the World Cup begins.

“We know what is at stake and how Nigerians hope we start on a good note.

“Croatia will be tough but we know how to approach the game.”

Nwankwo scored seven goals in the Italian Serie A for Crotone who got relegated to the Serie B.