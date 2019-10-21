<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria striker Sikiru Alimi said the Super Eagles CHAN team tried their best to overturn 4-1 first leg defeat to Togo in Agege on Saturday, but luck was not on their side.

After 4-1 first leg defeat to the Sparrows in Lome three weeks ago, the Nigerian side needed at least three goals victory to qualify for 2020 CHAN in Cameroon.

However Alimi netted a both goals in Lagos to make it 3-4 on agreegate, but the team failed to score more goals that could have helped them snatch the tickets from Togo.

Alimi said after the game : “It’s quite unfortunate thar we couldn’t make it to CHAN 2020, though we gave our all in both games. I think we got our tactics right, but we were just unlucky,”

The Lobi Stars striker has now scored four goals for the Super Eagles B in 2019.