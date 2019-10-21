Nigeria striker Sikiru Alimi said the Super Eagles CHAN team tried their best to overturn 4-1 first leg defeat to Togo in Agege on Saturday, but luck was not on their side.
After 4-1 first leg defeat to the Sparrows in Lome three weeks ago, the Nigerian side needed at least three goals victory to qualify for 2020 CHAN in Cameroon.
However Alimi netted a both goals in Lagos to make it 3-4 on agreegate, but the team failed to score more goals that could have helped them snatch the tickets from Togo.
Alimi said after the game : “It’s quite unfortunate thar we couldn’t make it to CHAN 2020, though we gave our all in both games. I think we got our tactics right, but we were just unlucky,”
The Lobi Stars striker has now scored four goals for the Super Eagles B in 2019.