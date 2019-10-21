<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars forward Sikiru Alimi said he’s likely to remain with the Club for the upcoming Nigeria professional football league season.

The player has been in good form for the National team lately, scoring four times in 2019 in as many games.

After his latest brace in CHAN 2020 qualifiers against Togo on Saturday, Alimi said he’s not happy his goals could land the country in the tournament, and admits he still had a lot to work upon if he’s to get a call up into the Super Eagles main team.

“Yes, it was a great feeling all through [scoring four goals], but so sad they didn’t count in the end. Scoring goals alone isn’t enough reason to be called up to the Senior national team, but if the coach sees other qualities, then why not?”

Asked quizzed on if he will remain with Lobi stars for the new season, Alimi said: “I’m a player of Lobi stars for now, and hopefully, will resume after the national assignment, I will just take every game as they come, and continue to help my club achieve things.” he concluded.