Lobi Stars’ forward Sikiru Alimi is excited with his side 1-0 away win against Kano Pillars in one of the match-day three NPFL fixtures played on Sunday.

The Markudi side stunned the Sai Masu Gidaas Douglas Achiv 62nd minute strike gave Gbenga Ogunbote’s side the maximum points at the Sanni Abacha Stadium, Kano on Sunday.

Alimi, who spear headed the visitors’ attack alongside Abdul wasiu Mahmud, in a chat with brila.net expressed his delight at the win adding that he and his teammates will take it one step at a time as the season is still fresh.

“It is a great win, I’m so happy that we went to a place like Kano and got the three points.

“We’re doing fine, it is a great win; one that can serve us well for the on-going campaign. But, I am not getting carried away by the victory.”

“The season is still long, we’re only in our third round of matches so, we should just take it easy and continue to work like we are doing. I will advise we take it one game after the other,”

The Pride of Benue are now fifth on the log after two wins and a loss, and will therefore host Heartland on Wednesday for their match-day four encounter.