Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi has submitted that he and his teammates just want to keep gathering the points as its too early to say who will win and qualify for continental engagements.

Speaking, Alimi also added that the league will be decided by the team with the highest points total, as they just want to keep going, even as the end justifies the means

“Too early to say who wins the league and who gets the continental slot”.

“In the end, it will be decided by who gets the highest points total so we are not concerned. We just want to keep playing our game and getting the results as the end justifies the means”.