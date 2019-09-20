<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi believes his invitation to the Nigeria B team for Sunday’s African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against Togo in Lome is a reward for his hard work and dedication.

Alimi and two other players from Lobi Stars, John Lazarus, and Ebube Duru, are among the 20 players called up by coach Imama Amapakabo for the tricky tie away to the Sparrow Hawks.

The former youth international, who scored five goals in the last abridged Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season for Lobi Stars, told newsmen during an exclusive interview that he is grateful for the chance he has been given to represent his country again.

“I am very happy for this chance to represent my country; it’s been hard work and God’s grace and I am ready to give my best,” Alimi told newsmen.

“It’s a good one for me and I am very grateful for the opportunity.”

Aside from his exploits in the NPFL, Alimi also played in the Caf Champions League last season, where he was the highest goal-scorer for the Pride of Benue as they made it through to the group stage of the competition.

He admitted that he had long been expecting an invitation to star for the senior national team and he is happy to get with a chance with the Nigeria B team.

“Sincerely, I have been looking forward to this opportunity for long,” Alimi added.

“I’m happy it finally came through.”

The Nigeria B team, who were beaten finalist at the last Chan tournament in Morocco, will face the Sparrow Hawks at the Stade de Kegue at 16:00 on Sunday.