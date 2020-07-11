



Chelsea Moroccan new signing Hakim Ziyech was pictured training at the Blues’ Cobham headquarters for the first time on Saturday.

Ziyech who agreed to move to Chelsea from Ajax in February for £37.8million, underwent a light session.

He was pictured talking to Chelsea legend Petr Cech as well as doing some dribbling exercises.

According to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, the 27-year-old who cannot play until the 2020-21 campaign, will be eased gradually into the group.

The winger has not played a competitive match since the first week of March.

He dined out in style at a lavish Mayfair restaurant in London on the night he jetted in to join up with his team-mates.

A social media post shows Ziyech enjoying a meal with friends at Novikov, a state-of-the-art restaurant and bar situated directly in the heart of the capital.





The eatery’s website promises a choice of two ‘distinct restaurants and one stylish Lounge Bar’ for guests in search of a sleek and modern dining experience, and has proven popular before among big name Premier League stars.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Alvaro Morara and Harry Kane have all been spotted at the luxury West End Italian-Asian restaurant.

And now Ziyech is among them after marking his arrival in the country with a trip to the exclusive establishment.

An image had surfaced online showing the former Ajax winger preparing to board the private jet which took him to London.

Two separate videos, taken by members of his team, also snapped Ziyech relaxing on board as his top flight move awaited.