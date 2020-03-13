<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a boost ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after the head coach of the Sierra Leone National team, Sellas Tetteh Teivi resigned from his position.

The West African nation are due to take on the Super Eagles in 2019 African Cup of Nations later this month and the resignation of the coach in a massive setback.

The Sierra Leone Football Association released a statement to confirm Tettteh’s resignation on Thursday.

“The Head Coach of the Sierra Leone National senior team Sellas Tetteh Teivi has tendered his letter of resignation to the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association.”





“In a letter dated the 11th March, 2020 Coach Tetteh sighted “personal reasons” for his unexpected resignation.

The Sierra Leone football governing body however accepted the resignation of the coach in good fate and wish him well in the future.

“SLFA wishes the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Winning Coach great success in his future endeavours.” The statement concluded.

The Leone Stars failed to win any of the two matches played in 2021 qualifiers so far and will have their hands full against the Group Leaders Nigeria in the double header affairs later this month.