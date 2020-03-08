<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Sierra Leone Football Association has denied reports that they are monitoring coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria and may seek further advice from the Confederation African Football ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles.

The Leone Stars will face the Super Eagles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Friday, March 27th, with the reverse fixture to hold four days later in Freetown.

A report in Brila claimed that Kemoy Sesay, a member of the SLFA media committee stated that Sierra Leone was monitoring Nigeria for updates on the virus, before taking a decision.





In a statement on the associations’ official website, slfa.sl, the football body denied they were considering writing to CAF to postpone the game.

“The Sierra Leone Football Association would like the general public to know that news reported by a Nigerian sports radio station called “Brila” with the headline Sierra Leone FA monitoring coronavirus situation in Nigeria, could appeal to CAF, is untrue, misleading and unfounded,” reads the statement.