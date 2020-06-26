



Sidney Sam says he regretted his decision to snub advances from Nigeria for a place in Germany’s first-team squad.

Sidney Sam was once tagged as the next big star in the Bundesliga following his excellent performances for his former team Bayer Leverkusen.

After earning 20 caps across the youth team for Germany, Sidney was approached by Nigeria, but he declined the invitation and rather pushed for a place in Joachim Low’s 2014 World cup squad.

Sidney who has a German mother and a Nigerian father later earned five caps for Germany and was named in 35 man provision squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, however, he was omitted from the final 23.





While reflecting on his decision, the 32-year-old who now plays for SCR Altach in Austria said he regretted snubbing Nigeria.

“Looking back I can say I was close to winning the World Cup with Germany. Maybe I would have played in it if I had accepted the chance offered by Nigeria. My regret yes it is but in life when you make a decision you live with the consequences “, he said.

Since making his debut on 29 May 2013, for Germany in a friendly game against Ecuador in Boca Raton, Florida, Sam failed to play for Germany in any major championship.