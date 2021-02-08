



Teenage forward Shola Shoretire has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Shoretire, 17, has been with United since he was nine and there are high hopes he can make the grade at the club.

It caps a memorable week for the 17-year-old who scored a hat-trick as the Under-23s beat Blackburn Rovers 6-4 on Friday night and has since begun training with the first-team squad.





The forward who is also an England U16 international, has been an integral member of Neil Wood’s side this season.

He has featured on 13 occasions in their Premier League 2 campaign, scoring five goals with three assists to his name.

The length of the contract was undisclosed by the club.