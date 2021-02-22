



Though still basking in the euphoria of his successful debut for Manchester United, Nigeria born Shola Shoretire has expressed regret that his big moment was showcased in an empty stadium.

The 17 year old no doubt would have loved to step in style with club fans fully represented. Shoretire came off the bench for victory over Newcastle.

He said: “With the fans, it makes it 10 times better but still to come on at Old Trafford, looking around me at the size of the stadium and looking where I would sit as a fan and finally playing on the pitch, it was a great moment.

“My family and friends would have hopefully been watching on TV and they would have been proud. I checked my phone afterwards and it was crazy with my family, school friends and cousins messaging.

“When I travelled to Turin for Real Sociedad, I was thinking I might get on because we were winning so I could have been disappointed but I just came back and worked hard in training again and I hoped for the best this time, and I am happy and grateful for the opportunity.”





Shoretire like other players wishing and hoping to have the fans often dubbed the 12th player back in the stadium will however not wait for longer following approval given for fans to return all things being equal by May 17.

The government only today announced that the earliest date fans can return to stadium for sporting events in England will be May 17.

The news formed part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘road map’ for the easing of lockdown restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus, which was announced in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Indoor events will be capped at 50 per cent capacity or 1,000, whichever is lower, and for outdoor events this will be 50 per cent capacity or 4,000, whichever is lower.

The road map includes special provision for large, outdoor, seated venues where crowds can be safely distributed, allowing up to 10,000 people or 25 per cent of total seated capacity, whichever is lower.