



Shola Shoretire created a new record at Manchester United after making his debut in Europe during Thursday’s Europa League home tie against Real Sociedad.

Shoretire came on for his first appearance in European competition when he replaced Mason Greenwood in the 76th minute.

At 17 years and 23 days he is now the youngest ever player to make an appearance for United in European competition.





Last weekend he made his first appearance for the Red Devils when he came on in the 3-1 win against Newcastle United.

United progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League following the goalless draw against Sociedad.

The 4-0 win in the first-leg in Spain was enough to see Ole Gunner Solskjaer side qualify for the next round.