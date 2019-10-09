<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thomas Müller is ready to end a 20-year stay at Bayern Munich as soon as January.

The German forward has started just one of the club’s last eight games in all competitions.

On Tuesday a report in Bild revealed that he had already told team-mates about his dissatisfaction but things may have already escalated from there.

According to SportBILD journalist Christian Falk, Müller has now decided he wants to leave the club midway through the season.

Müller, 30, joined Bayern at the age of 10 and has become a club icon since breaking into the first team in 2009.

After scoring 12 or more Bundesliga goals in six of his first seven seasons as a Bundesliga regular, Müller has failed to reach double figures in each of the last three campaigns.

That, combined with the summer loan additions of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic, have seen him slip down the pecking order.

Müller was an unused sub in the 7-2 defeat of Tottenham and has started just one of Bayern’s last six Bundesliga games.

SportBILD claim Inter were interested in the German over the summer, while Liverpool and Arsenal are said to have enquired after him in 2018.