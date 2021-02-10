



Cardiff City boss Mick McCharthy has showered praise on forward Sheyi Ojo for his performance in a 2-1 win at Rotherham United.

The boss described the Liverpool loanee as great.

“For his goal, Sheyi was as cool as a cucumber! It was a lovely finish, and he is a very good player,” he praised.





“He’s playing up front with Kieffer, he’s got great ability and he’s quick, as well.”

Ojo scored the opening goal of the game to take his season’s goal haul to five.

Cardiff City are 11th in the English Championship.