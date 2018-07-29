Nigerian-Briton Sheyi Ojo has said he is delighted to get on the scorers’ sheet for Liverpool as they thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in a friendly.

The 21-year-old winger converted a spot kick in the 74th minute to give Liverpool a 3-1 lead.

“Mad win vs Man United, more minutes, nice to score. Thanks for your support out here,” he tweeted.

Ojo was a 46th minute replacement for Sadio Mane.

He has often been shipped out on loan by the Anfield side.

He has played at MK Dons, Fulham, Wolves and Wigan Atletics.

He has also represented England at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21.