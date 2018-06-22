Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes Ahmed Musa’s opening goal rattled Iceland in their second Russia 2018 Group D game against Iceland.

Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in Volgograd on Friday.

The Leicester City forward made history becoming the first Nigerian player to score in two FIFA World Cups.

Musa scored twice against Argentina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

“Nigeria team was not set out to play at the start just as the Iceland team did not start out playing to win,” former Ireland international Sherwood said on SuperSport TV where he is working as a World Cup pundit.

“But the goal from Musa opened up the game which made the Iceland team come out to attack but unfortunately they conceded again which killed them off.

“They (Super Eagles Super Eagles) are the most vulnerable team in terms of set piece at this tournament but they improved and showed courage.”

Nigeria are now second in Group D after their 2-0 win over Iceland with three points from two games.

They must avoid defeat last group game against Argentina to seal qualification to the round of 16.