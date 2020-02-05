<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman, League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, has revealed that it will be difficult to broadcast live Nigeria Professional Football League matches because of the lack of production capacity from Nigerian television operators.

Dikko made this known while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the NPFL/LaLiga coaching holding in Abuja.

The renowned football administrator stated that only 2 operational Outside Broadcasting (OB) vans in the whole country and the one in MKO Abiola stadium is not been utilised.

“In the whole of Nigeria today, there are only 2 OB vans and they belong to a private company.

Ask Enyimba, Rangers, for every match they show live, CAF deducts about $30,000 from their money as cost of productions. In the MKO stadium, the OB vans are lying fallow since they were bought several years ago,” he said.





The NFF 2nd vice president added that the well publicised TV deal with Next TV is yet to take effect due to some logistics.

“We are trying to get investments into the league which is coming and to set up production capacity. We have built the app for the games to be watched life and give the games to other networks.

“We are working on getting the equipment. We don’t want to broadcast one game or two when they are about 8 games. If I produce quality games, even Super Sports will take them. AIT, NTA will show the games.

“They will simply use their platforms to broadcast them. It is not the duty of TV stations to produce for the league, they only receive the contents,” he said.