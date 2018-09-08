Bursaspor of Turkey defender Shehu Abdullahi has wished the Super Eagles best of luck in today’s (Saturday) crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Seychelles in Victoria.

Abdullahi who has featured regularly for the Super Eagles in recent outings was omitted from the squad that will face the Pirates at the Stade Linte Victoria due to injury.

He has however sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the Group E encounter.

“Good luck @NGSuperEagles in today’s game against Seychelles.🇳🇬 #NaijaAllTheWay 🇳🇬,” reads a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Gernot Rohr will look to pick their first win in the qualifiers for Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after falling to a 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in June last year.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last two editions of the AFCON.