



Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi is relishing scoring his first goal of the season for Bursaspor who defeated Sivaspor 3-2 in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

Abdullahi, 25, scored the equalising goal for Bursaspor in the 19th minute after Emre Kılınc put the visitors ahead six minutes into the encounter.

In the 62nd minute, Henri Saivet put the Green Crocodiles in front for the first time in the tie before Delvin N’Dinga restored parity to Hakan Keles’ men.

Aytac Kara then scored the winner at the death as Samet Aybaba’s side halted their six-game winless run at Bursa Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium.

“Great to get a goal after a very difficult comeback! 3 points for @bursaspor,” Abdullahi tweeted after the game.

The former Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus player has made six league appearances for Bursaspor tnis season.

The win saw Bursaspor move out of the relegation zone to 14th spot having amassed 27 points from 24 games.

They will hope to continue with the winning way when they visit Ankaragucu in their next league game on Saturday, March 9.