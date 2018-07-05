Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, says the team must now fight hard to secure a place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after their early ouster from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles have failed to qualify for the last two AFCON’s despite their pedigree as one of the strongest teams in the continent.

Gernot Rohr’s men already face a tough task in their bid to make it to Cameroon after losing their first qualifying fixture 2-0 at home against South Africa.

The Bursaspor of Turkey defender reckons that the team must concentrate on reaching Cameroon after their unlucky exit from the 2018 World Cup after First Round.

“It is important that we qualify for the next AFCON in Cameroon. We have not played in the competition for some time now and we can’t afford to miss the next one,” Abdullahi said.

“I believe we have a team that can get the job done despite all the odds. The teams in our group won’t hand us the ticket on a platter of gold, so we have to work very hard to beat them to it.”

The three-time AFCON champions will face Seychelles in their qualifying game on September 7 in Victoria.