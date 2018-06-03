Super Eagles right-back, Shehu Abdullahi, is confident that the Super Eagles will correct the flaws noticed in Saturday’s international friendly defeat to England before their first match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia.

The Nigerian team were lethargic in the first half against England which saw the coach Gernot Rohr hurl off four players; Ogenyi Onazi, Joel Obi, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun and Abdullahi himself.

The Super Eagles were 2-0 down before the break courtesy of a Gary Cahill header in the 5th minute and a long range shot from Harry Kane in the 33rd minute long range scorcher.

“Tough game against England… We will work out the flaws… The support was unbelievable, it felt like a home game. #NaijaAllTheWay,” Abdullahi wrote on his Instagram page.

Nigeria will face Czech Republic in their final pre-world Cup game on Wednesday before taking on Croatia in their opening game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kaliningrad, Russia.

They will also face Iceland and Argentina in their remaining fixtures in Group D.