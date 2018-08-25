Bursaspor right back Abdullahi Shehu has explained that he was left out of the Super Eagles squad to face Seychelles in next month’s AFCON qualifier because he is still recuperating from an injury.

Shehu who played only one game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia however did not reveal the nature of the injury.

He is yet to feature for his Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor this season.

The 25 year old also wished the team well ahead of their trip to Victoria where they will face Seychelles on the 7th of September.

“Ruled out due to injury, I appreciate the coach and backroom staff for the communication,” Shehu tweeted on Saturday.

“I have resumed training, but the time is short to be available against Seychelles. Congratulations to all invited players, great squad. Wishing the team success! #SoarSuperEagles.#

Nigeria are currently third in Group E without a point after the first round of matches. They are behind leaders Libya and South Africa who occupy second place. Seychelles are at the bottom of the group.

Similarly, Levante’s Moses Simon was also left out of the squad for the game as he is still recuperating from a muscle injury.