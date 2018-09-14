Nigeria defender Abdullahi Shehu has offered a cash prize of a hundred thousand naira for each goal scored by Sokoto United when they face Kano Pillars on Sunday.

The Nigerian National League side recorded an upset, having defeated 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League runners-up 4-3 on penalties in the Round of 64 in Lokoja.

Having edged past MFM, the second division side were rewarded with a Round of 32 date against the Sai Masu Gida Boys, who survived Ngwa United 3-2 at the Confluence Stadium.

In the build up to Sunday’s clash in Kaduna, the Bursaspor defender, who was born and launched his football career in Sokoto made pledged to inspire his boyhood club past the Nigerian giants.

“I’m here to let you know that each goal you score against Kano Pillars with a win, I will give you 100, 000 for it,” Shehu wrote on twitter.

“If you can score 5 – 10, I’m ready to ready to give you the money. I am just here to show my support and I wish you success in the game and stay injury free”.

The Super Eagles star will be hoping his boyhood club upset his former Nigerian topflight side when they meet in the Round of 32 tie at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium this weekend.