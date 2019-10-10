<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins have joined the Super Eagles at their Fairmont Hotel base ahead of Sunday’s friendly encounter against the Selecao of Brazil.

Abdullahi, Completesports.com linked up with his colleagues on Wednesday night , while Collins arrived Thursday morning.

Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is still only player yet to arrive camp.

The Super Eagles had their first training session ahead of the game on Thursday morning.

The players and their officials are expected to watch the Brazil versus Senegal friendly match live at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, today (Thursday).

The Super Eagles versus Brazil friendly will kick-off at 1pm Nigerian time on Sunday.