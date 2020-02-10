<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi jas expressed his delight after scoring his second league goal of the season, following Bursaspor’s 4-2 win at Osmanlispor on Sunday.

Abdullahi scored in the 93rd minute to secure the away win for promotion seeking Bursaspor.

Reacting to the win, Abdullahi praised his teammates and the club fans for their contributions to the win.





“Amazing win at Osmanlispor FK, we fought and conquered. I’m excited to score my second goal of the season. We keep working!! Big appreciation to Bursa fans,” Abdullahi wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The 2019 AFCON bronze medal winner last scored on 15th September, 2019, netting one of the goals in a 3-1 home win also against Osmanlispor.

Sunday’s game was his 21st league appearances for Bursaspor in the current campaign.

Bursaspor are now on 36 points in second position, which is one of the two automatic promotion spots.