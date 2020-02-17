<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles full back Shehu Abdullahi is delighted his Club Busarspor secured another important win to boost their chances of a return to the elite division.

Bursaspor edged Demirspor 2-1 in highly contested Turkish second division game on Sunday and Abdullahi who was deployed into the defensive midfield position bagged a yellow card in the game and helped Club to maintain their slim advantage all through the game.





While reacting to the hard fought win, Abdullahi hailed his side for showing good character to see out the important win.

“+3 points, we keep closing the gap. Adana Demirspor gave us a good fight. Kudos to the home fans, support was massive! #Bursaspor 🐊” he said in social media post.