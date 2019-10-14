<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Despite making only a cameo appearance against Brazil, Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has expressed great satisfaction with the 1-1 result against Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday afternoon.

Nigeria led 1-0 at half-time courtesy a brilliant finish from Rangers star, Joe Aribo, who finished off from close range after receiving a pass from Moses Simon and the Brazilians replied at the start of the second half through Real Madrid midfielder Casimero.

Shehu who played for just a minute after he replaced goalscorer Aribo, wrote on his instagram page after the match: “We had an amazing international game in Singapore, big fight against Brazil and the team spirit was superb.

“Congratulations Aribo for your goal. Wishing Uzoho quick recovery, get well soon bro. We appreciate you all for the massive support.”