Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has congratulated Odion Ighalo on his maiden appearance for Manchester United on Monday.

Ighalo made his first appearance for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the on-loan Shanghai Shenhua star replaced one of the goalscorers, Anthony Martial, with just finished minutes to the end of the game.

Ighalo, however, became the first Nigerian to play for the English giants and also became the 200th player to represent the club in the premier league in the process.





Abdullahi who was a national teammate of Ighalo before his retirement last year, took to his social media accounts to congratulate the forward on the historic moment.

“Congratulations bro.” Abdullahi twitted in a response to Ighalo’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Ighalo will be aiming for his first start in the color of the Red Devil when they take on Club Brugge in a Europa league game on Thursday.