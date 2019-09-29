<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Shehu Abdullahi has hailed Bursaspor’s hard fought 1-0 win against BB Erzurumspor in their Turkish Lig 1 clash on Saturday.

Bursaspor maintained top spot in the table with 12 points from six games following the win.

Senegalese defender Mamadou Diarra scored the winning goal for Bursaspor in the 14th minute of the encounter.

“Difficult home game against Erzurum BB, but the victory was precious and important. Top of the table after today’s win, we’ll continue to work hard. The victory is dedicated to our passionate Bursa fans.

#WeAreBursaspor ;& #TogetherWeRise ⚽⚽⚽,” Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Abdullahi has featured in every minute of Bursaspor’s six league games this season.

Bursaspor will travel away to Altay for their next league game on Saturday.