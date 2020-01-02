<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chris Wilder accepts that Liverpool are on a stunning run of form, but says his Sheffield United side are out to spoil the party.

The Blades make the trip to Anfield on Thursday evening, looking to end the Reds’ incredible run of 18 wins and one draw from 19 Premier League games this season.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side are strong favourites to once again add three points to their tally, United will provide a stern test.

Wilder is focused on dealing a blow to Liverpool’s title bid, even though he accepts the Reds are as fearsome as anyone currently: “Going to Anfield, iconic stadium, fabulous experience, everything that Liverpool bring to the English game,” he said.

“They are the most powerful, historic of clubs in our game and going so well.

“But we’d like to put a little bump in their road, as we tried to do at Manchester City.”

Thursday’s game should be an interesting one, with United causing the top sides problems this season.

Liverpool were fortunate to win at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign, with a Dean Henderson error allowing Gini Wijnaldum to earn Klopp’s men a 1-0 victory.

The Blades are an awkward side to face, with Wilder’s unique tactics deservedly earning much praise this season.