



English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday are poised to complete the signing of Manchester City Nigerian midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Dele-Bashiru, 19, is the younger brother to former Flying Eagles player Tomiwa who currently plays for relegated Watford.

According to Yorkshire Live Dele-Bashiru underwent a medical ahead of a proposed move to Hillsborough on Monday.

Personal terms are thought to have been finalised, with Dele-Bashiru said to have agreed a three-year contract.

And barring any late hitches, Dele-Bashiru could be unveiled as a Sheffield Wednesday player today (Tuesday) and become the first permanent signing of the Garry Monk era.

Dele-Bashiru, a long-time Sheffield Wednesday target, has been on City’s books since the age of eight.





He has featured prominently in both the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League for the Premier League club last season, hitting two goals in 20 appearances in the two competitions.

He also played four times in the EFL Trophy.

Regarded as a box-to-box midfielder, Dele-Bashiru has been compared with City legend Yaya Toure due to his languid running style and eye for goal.

Monk confirmed Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Dele-Bashiru’s signature earlier this month.

Speaking after their goalless draw with Huddersfield Town, Monk said: “When things are concrete, I will say but he is a player that I know and have seen and they are types that we would like to try and bring in.

“There are discussions going on but it is not at a stage where I can say it is concrete or anything like that but, while we are trying to finish the season, we also need to be mindful of it is highly likely to be a quick turnaround.”